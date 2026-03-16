KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Invests $6.35 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BE shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BE

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at $372,277,730. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $211,981.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 230,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,889. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE BE opened at $154.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $180.90. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.32.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.