KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Invests $6.35 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Surging AI data-center demand + Brookfield backing: Reports say Bloom has a multi-year $5B financing deal with Brookfield to expand manufacturing from ~1GW to 2GW and is sitting on a large AI-driven backlog (~$20B reported), which supports revenue visibility and capacity expansion. AI-Fueled Power Demand and Brookfield Backing Might Change The Case For Investing In Bloom Energy (BE)
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind from data-center power constraints: Coverage of the “gigawatt bottleneck” for AI data centers highlights on-site and high-density power needs that play to Bloom’s solid-oxide fuel cell on-site generation pitch. That dynamic supports long-term demand. The Gigawatt Bottleneck: Power Constraints Define AI Data Center Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish investor writeups: Multiple bullish pieces and Substack analyses (OppCost, InsiderMonkey summaries) are circulating, reinforcing a growth narrative that some investors are buying into. Is Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) A Good Stock To Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks / investment-ideas mention: Bloom is included in a Zacks investment-ideas roundup alongside other tech names — visibility but not a direct catalyst. Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights SanDisk, Micron, Bloom Energy, Vertiv and Lumentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Headline: stock move recap — short-term price snapshot and volume context reported without new company-specific news. Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Profile / background pieces (founder KR Sridhar, sector comparisons) increase investor familiarity but are not immediate catalysts. KR Sridhar: Clean Energy Visionary, Bloom Energy Founder and CEO
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking concerns: Commentary questions whether BE’s recent rally has priced in too much optimism given thin profitability and a high forward multiple, which can pressure the stock after big gains. Is Bloom Energy (BE) Pricing In Too Much Optimism After Huge Year To Date Rally?
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat: FuelCell Energy and other fuel-cell players are targeting AI data centers with alternate DC fuel-cell solutions and carbon-capture combos — increased competition could pressure margins or bid dynamics. FCEL Targets AI Data Centers With DC Power and Carbon Capture
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Bloom Energy
In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at $372,277,730. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $211,981.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 230,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,889. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.8%
NYSE BE opened at $154.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $180.90. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.32.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001 by Dr.
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