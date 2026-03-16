Kensico Capital Management Corp Sells 269,900 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Kensico Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 269,900 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for about 1.8% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $115,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Equifax by 82.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

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Equifax Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $184.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.02 and a 12 month high of $281.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.03.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,181. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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