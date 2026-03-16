21,167 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Purchased by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,809,220,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 273.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 771.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after buying an additional 675,629 shares in the last quarter.
Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management and industry reports say gas-turbine demand is surging and the backlog is growing toward ~$200B by 2028, underpinning revenue visibility and analyst upgrades. GE Vernova Expands Power Role As AI And Grid Backlog Swell
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been raising estimates and targets on AI-driven gas-turbine demand and a reported ~$150B backlog, supporting momentum and revisions higher to revenue/earnings forecasts. A Look At GE Vernova (GEV) Valuation After AI Driven Upgrades And US$150b Backlog
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary from Jim Cramer (saying he likes the stock and would buy) can boost retail interest and liquidity in the short term. Jim Cramer on GE Vernova: “I like the stock very much”
- Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is expanding manufacturing and supply capacity (Vietnam, Italy, wind facilities) to meet demand — capex and execution will determine margin leverage and timing of revenue realization. Can GE Vernova’s Capacity Expansion Power the Global Energy Transition?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability concerns: independent analysis flags GEV’s rich multiples versus industrial peers and weaker operating margins, suggesting limited upside if growth slows. That supports short-term profit-taking. Is GEV Stock A Better Pick Than Honeywell And Eaton?
- Negative Sentiment: High past gains and recent run-up (strong YTD performance) raise the risk of short-term volatility and pullbacks as some investors lock in gains despite long-term demand signals. GE Vernova: Road To $1,000 As Estimate Revisions Keep Climbing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on GEV
GE Vernova Price Performance
GEV stock opened at $804.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $894.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.12.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
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