21,167 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Purchased by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,809,220,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 273.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 771.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after buying an additional 675,629 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $849.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $804.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $894.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.12.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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