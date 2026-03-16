KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Sells 144,903 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144,903 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 6.6% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 373.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after buying an additional 475,053 shares in the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nomura upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.17.

More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $135.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $95.73 and a 12 month high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.