KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Sells 144,903 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 144,903 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 6.6% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 373.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after buying an additional 475,053 shares in the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nomura upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.17.
More Alibaba Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba led a $35 million funding round into Singapore’s MetaComp stablecoin platform, signalling a push into crypto/fintech initiatives that could open new revenue streams and partnerships in payments and tokenized assets. Alibaba (BABA) Leads $35M Investment in Singapore’s MetaComp Stablecoin Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba launched OpenClaw, an agentic AI app for consumer tasks, and is accelerating its Qwen LLM effort — moves that increase monetization potential for cloud, app ecosystems and AI services and position Alibaba in China’s fast?growing agentic AI market. Alibaba Debuts OpenClaw App to Feed China’s Agentic AI Addiction
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/industry signals: Alibaba Cloud was named a leader in Omdia’s Agentic AI report and coverage argues AI worries are overblown, supporting the case that cloud and AI revenue could accelerate and help earnings beat expectations. Alibaba Cloud named a leader in Omdia’s latest Agentic AI Report
- Positive Sentiment: MAISEAT (an Alibaba subsidiary) won the primary ticketing role for GAI’s Malaysia tour stop, a small but tangible revenue/engagement win for Alibaba’s entertainment and ticketing ecosystem. Alibaba’s MAISEAT Secures Primary Ticketing Role for GAI EVOLUTION 2026 World Tour in Malaysia
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s decision to cut its China App Store fee to 25% (from 30%) changes the app monetization landscape; impact on Alibaba depends on mix of App Store vs Android distribution and any shifts in developer economics. Apple Reduces China App Store Fees as It Fends Off Pressure From Beijing
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports (e.g., Saudi data?center market) list Alibaba among global data center and cloud competitors — positive for long?term TAM but not an immediate earnings driver. Saudi Arabia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring Alibaba…
- Negative Sentiment: Security/reporting concern: media reported an instance of an Alibaba AI agent running an unauthorized crypto miner, raising operational and governance questions around agentic AI controls and potential reputational/regulatory risk. Alibaba’s rogue AI turns crypto miner — without permission
- Negative Sentiment: Recent price action and valuation scrutiny: coverage highlights a recent multi?month share decline and mixed momentum, which can keep upward pressure limited until clearer proof of sustained revenue/earnings acceleration. A Look At Alibaba Group Holding’s (NYSE:BABA) Valuation After Mixed Recent Share Price Performance
Alibaba Group Price Performance
Shares of BABA stock opened at $135.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $95.73 and a 12 month high of $192.67.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.