Junto Capital Management LP Has $114.93 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Junto Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,713 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 497,599 shares during the period. Performance Food Group makes up about 2.4% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $114,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,446,853 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,335,371,000 after buying an additional 185,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,213,443 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $646,447,000 after buying an additional 1,964,799 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,078,977 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $269,318,000 after acquiring an additional 244,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,062 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $275,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,869 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,571,507 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $224,930,000 after purchasing an additional 465,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Chasity D. Grosh sold 1,843 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $169,611.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,490.03. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PFGC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Read Our Latest Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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