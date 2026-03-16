Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Trending Headlines about Trip.com Group

Neutral Sentiment: Recent company commentary: Trip.com’s earnings call highlighted ongoing global growth, which provides some fundamental support for investors but has been overshadowed by legal and regulatory headlines. Trip.com Group Earnings Call Highlights Global Growth

Recent company commentary: Trip.com’s earnings call highlighted ongoing global growth, which provides some fundamental support for investors but has been overshadowed by legal and regulatory headlines. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed securities class actions or issued investor alerts alleging Trip.com made false/misleading statements and downplayed regulatory/antitrust risk; the suits cover purchases from April 30, 2024 to January 13, 2026 and seek damages. Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Encourages Trip.com Shareholders

Multiple law firms have filed securities class actions or issued investor alerts alleging Trip.com made false/misleading statements and downplayed regulatory/antitrust risk; the suits cover purchases from April 30, 2024 to January 13, 2026 and seek damages. Negative Sentiment: Some filings and investor notices tie the litigation to an alleged antitrust/regulatory probe and questions about an AI price-adjustment tool — allegations that were cited as contributing to a large mid?January share collapse (reports cite a roughly 17–19% decline). These issues raise the risk of fines, restrictions, or reputational damage. GlobeNewswire: Shares Crater Amid Questions Over AI Tool and Probe

Some filings and investor notices tie the litigation to an alleged antitrust/regulatory probe and questions about an AI price-adjustment tool — allegations that were cited as contributing to a large mid?January share collapse (reports cite a roughly 17–19% decline). These issues raise the risk of fines, restrictions, or reputational damage. Negative Sentiment: Broad participation by major plaintiff firms (Rosen, Faruqi, Pomerantz, KSF, Robbins, others) means competing lead?plaintiff motions and media attention — this can prolong uncertainty and pressure the stock until the claims are resolved or dismissed. Rosen Law Firm Filing / Investor Notice

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 332.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $51.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $49.48 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

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Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

Further Reading

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