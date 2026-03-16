Profusa (PFSA) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Profusa to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Profusa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Profusa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Profusa and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Profusa Competitors 82 88 199 7 2.35

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 56.31%. Given Profusa’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profusa has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profusa has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa’s peers have a beta of 1.80, suggesting that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profusa and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profusa N/A -$8.71 million -0.01 Profusa Competitors $62.62 million -$29.77 million 1.50

Profusa’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profusa. Profusa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Profusa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profusa N/A N/A -880.32% Profusa Competitors -500.48% -110.93% -48.62%

Summary

Profusa peers beat Profusa on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Profusa

(Get Free Report)

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

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