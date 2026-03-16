NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.4231.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMR
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
NuScale Power Price Performance
Shares of SMR stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.20. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%. Equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
NuScale Power News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RoPower approved moving forward with Europe’s first SMR plant using NuScale’s technology and NuScale expanded its fuel-supply partnership with Framatome — this is the company’s first confirmed commercial deployment and strengthens its supply chain credibility, supporting the growth/valuation story. NuScale’s First Commercial SMR Deal Tests Valuation And Growth Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Options flow is mixed—some speculative positioning is visible but not decisively directional, indicating traders are weighing both the commercial news and legal risks. Mixed options sentiment in Nuscale Power Corp
- Negative Sentiment: A large wave of plaintiff-law firm notices and investor alerts announce a securities class action covering May 13–Nov 6, 2025 and the April 20, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline — this creates legal overhang, potential damages exposure, and headline risk that can pressure the stock. ROSEN Law Firm Securities Class Action Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple prominent plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Kessler Topaz, Pomerantz, Berger Montague, etc.) have filed/advertised actions or alerts—amplifying the litigation narrative and increasing the chance of costly discovery, settlements, or management distraction. Robbins Geller Class Action Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/valuation resets have trimmed NuScale’s fair value and price targets, reflecting elevated execution and funding risks despite project wins — this can cap upside until commercial contracts and financing are clearer. NuScale narrative & valuation resetting
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.
At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.
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