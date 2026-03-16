NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.4231.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $1,010,190.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,959.96. This trade represents a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $226,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,686.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,169,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.20. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%. Equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NuScale Power News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: RoPower approved moving forward with Europe’s first SMR plant using NuScale’s technology and NuScale expanded its fuel-supply partnership with Framatome — this is the company’s first confirmed commercial deployment and strengthens its supply chain credibility, supporting the growth/valuation story. NuScale’s First Commercial SMR Deal Tests Valuation And Growth Story

RoPower approved moving forward with Europe’s first SMR plant using NuScale’s technology and NuScale expanded its fuel-supply partnership with Framatome — this is the company’s first confirmed commercial deployment and strengthens its supply chain credibility, supporting the growth/valuation story. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow is mixed—some speculative positioning is visible but not decisively directional, indicating traders are weighing both the commercial news and legal risks. Mixed options sentiment in Nuscale Power Corp

Options flow is mixed—some speculative positioning is visible but not decisively directional, indicating traders are weighing both the commercial news and legal risks. Negative Sentiment: A large wave of plaintiff-law firm notices and investor alerts announce a securities class action covering May 13–Nov 6, 2025 and the April 20, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline — this creates legal overhang, potential damages exposure, and headline risk that can pressure the stock. ROSEN Law Firm Securities Class Action Notice

A large wave of plaintiff-law firm notices and investor alerts announce a securities class action covering May 13–Nov 6, 2025 and the April 20, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline — this creates legal overhang, potential damages exposure, and headline risk that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple prominent plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Kessler Topaz, Pomerantz, Berger Montague, etc.) have filed/advertised actions or alerts—amplifying the litigation narrative and increasing the chance of costly discovery, settlements, or management distraction. Robbins Geller Class Action Notice

Multiple prominent plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Kessler Topaz, Pomerantz, Berger Montague, etc.) have filed/advertised actions or alerts—amplifying the litigation narrative and increasing the chance of costly discovery, settlements, or management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/valuation resets have trimmed NuScale’s fair value and price targets, reflecting elevated execution and funding risks despite project wins — this can cap upside until commercial contracts and financing are clearer. NuScale narrative & valuation resetting

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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