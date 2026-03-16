Analysts Set STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) PT at $31.93

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.9286.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,746.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,086.5% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 248.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.36.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.41%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

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STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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