Analysts Set STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) PT at $31.93

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STMGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.9286.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,746.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,086.5% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 248.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.36.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.41%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.