Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Evolus from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evolus from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Evolus in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

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Evolus Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. Evolus has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Evolus

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $75,353.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 354,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,874.20. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

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