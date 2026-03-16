402,822 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA Purchased by Irenic Capital Management LP

Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 402,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,000. National Storage Affiliates Trust makes up about 1.3% of Irenic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 339.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

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National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.24 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 5.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $32.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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