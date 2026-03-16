Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Bought by Kids Capital Management L.P.

Kids Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 15.0% of Kids Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kids Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 178,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 265,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 1,146,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares in the company, valued at $437,297,073.84. This trade represents a 7.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $185.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Blackstone from $178.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of BX opened at $106.62 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.29. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

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About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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