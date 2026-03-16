JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Purchased by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 479,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 996.2% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 232,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 211,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,574,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,879,000 after purchasing an additional 720,527 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

JCPB stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1859 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

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