Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Rises By 38.4%

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 73,685 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 12th total of 53,238 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,514 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,514 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Stock Performance

MTPOF opened at $1.24 on Monday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Get Metropolitan Bank & Trust alerts:

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, commonly known as Metrobank, is a leading universal bank in the Philippines offering a full range of financial products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s core activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, cash management, trade finance, treasury and foreign exchange services. Through its digital banking platforms and extensive branch network, Metrobank provides retail banking, wealth management, payment solutions, remittance services and electronic banking to meet the evolving needs of its diverse client base.

Founded in 1962 by Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.