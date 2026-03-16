Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Lessened by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 9.1% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 75.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 13,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Tesla by 466.2% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 19,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Trending Headlines about Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China-made EV deliveries jumped sharply, signaling a possible demand rebound in Tesla’s largest growth market — a near-term tailwind for revenue and utilization at Giga Shanghai. Tesla’s China-Made EV Sales Just Nearly Doubled
- Positive Sentiment: The UK regulator granted Tesla Energy Ventures a licence to sell electricity to households and businesses in Great Britain — expanding a recurring?revenue energy business that diversifies Tesla beyond vehicle sales. Tesla’s energy business wins approval to supply electricity in UK
- Positive Sentiment: FTC approval allows Tesla to convert its xAI investment into a small stake in SpaceX — a potential way to capture upside from a future SpaceX IPO and recycle capital toward core Tesla initiatives. Tesla Approved To Convert xAI Stakes Into SpaceX
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk’s Macrohard AI initiative and Tesla’s increasing software focus could unlock high-margin services (robotaxi/agent revenue) but are unproven at scale and are already commanding more investor attention than monthly delivery data. Tesla Turns into A ‘Software-Killer’ With Macrohard
- Neutral Sentiment: Management says Optimus 3 will be released on an annual design cadence; robotics/Optimus progress is a medium?term upside but execution timelines remain a major source of uncertainty. This Is Elon Musk’s Latest Optimus 3 Production Timeline
- Negative Sentiment: Rivian’s R2 launch and mass-market push create renewed competitive pressure in the midsize SUV segment — a near-term risk to Tesla’s Model Y pricing and volume if Rivian executes on a lower?priced, high?volume ramp. Rivian Is About to Challenge Tesla Where It Hurts Most
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and safety concerns: third?party FSD metrics and at least one firm’s negative coverage highlight deteriorating disengagement/safety data — a material regulatory and litigation risk that can depress multiples and slow robotaxi commercialization. Tesla’s FSD Safety Metrics ‘Sharply Deteriorating,’ Says Analyst
- Negative Sentiment: xAI leadership churn and reported layoffs raise governance and execution questions around Tesla’s broader AI strategy — investors may penalize near-term stock performance until the AI/robotics roadmap shows consistent progress. Musk ousts more xAI founders as AI coding effort falters, FT reports
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
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