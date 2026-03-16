Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Lessened by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 9.1% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 75.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 13,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Tesla by 466.2% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 19,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.