Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Shares Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 and last traded at GBX 176.20. Approximately 793,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 250,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 335.

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Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Down 7.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.10.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc will post 7.3180848 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232, for a total value of £464,000. Company insiders own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

(Get Free Report)

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements. Founded in 2011, Beeks Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BKS) and has enjoyed continued growth each year.

Further Reading

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