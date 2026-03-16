Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New $16.83 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. CLG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 96,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,767,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,902,775,000 after purchasing an additional 120,052 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. boosted its position in Broadcom by 106.4% during the third quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. now owns 2,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Trading Down 4.1%

AVGO stock opened at $322.16 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 457,985 shares of company stock valued at $155,218,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom News Summary

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Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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