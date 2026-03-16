BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,405 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 12th total of 5,325 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,577 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,577 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 155,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,865,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 90,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.69 million, a P/E ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 0.08. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.28%.

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The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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