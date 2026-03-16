Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

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Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

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Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company’s renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

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