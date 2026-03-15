Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 35,504 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the February 12th total of 22,778 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,067 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 106,911 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,406,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 85,179 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 71,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,475 shares during the period.

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Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. 63,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0829 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

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The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics. PFIG was launched on Sep 15, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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