Short Interest in iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Declines By 35.6%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,589 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 12th total of 10,224 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF stock. Cyr Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Cyr Financial Inc. owned about 1.01% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITDH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2060 ITDH was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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