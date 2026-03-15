Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,291 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 12th total of 6,713 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Retirement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

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Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA INCE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.71. 12,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,828. Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63.

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (INCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation with lower volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in stocks globally using proprietary fundamental research. INCE was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

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