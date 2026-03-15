iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 546,800 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 12th total of 729,810 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.24. 6,085,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,099. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,224,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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