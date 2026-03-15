Short Interest in Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MSW) Decreases By 36.4%

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,058 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 12th total of 22,095 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ming Shing Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Ming Shing Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSW
Ming Shing Group Stock Performance
About Ming Shing Group
Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.
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