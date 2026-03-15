Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 451,077 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 12th total of 329,500 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500,055 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 500,055 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDU. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,061,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 115.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000.

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Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,223. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $165.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.94. The company has a market cap of $483.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7196 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

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