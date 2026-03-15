Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,927,693 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 3,786,502 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,428,874 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,428,874 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KW

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.1%

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 1,341,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.98. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 506.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 877,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 122,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 916.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,765,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after buying an additional 2,493,628 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.