First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 54,670 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 12th total of 70,298 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.0%
FTHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 287,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,956. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: FTHY) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified term fund. Scheduled to terminate in 2027, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a portfolio of fixed-income securities. It operates under the management of First Trust Advisors L.P., a subsidiary of First Trust, and utilizes professional research and risk-management processes to construct its holdings.
The fund primarily invests in U.S.
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