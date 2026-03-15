First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 54,670 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 12th total of 70,298 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.0%

FTHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 287,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,956. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

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First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: FTHY) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified term fund. Scheduled to terminate in 2027, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a portfolio of fixed-income securities. It operates under the management of First Trust Advisors L.P., a subsidiary of First Trust, and utilizes professional research and risk-management processes to construct its holdings.

The fund primarily invests in U.S.

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