iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,808,442 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 12th total of 6,149,877 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400,868 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400,868 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $665.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,741,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,463. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $700.97. The company has a market cap of $731.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $689.62 and its 200 day moving average is $679.52.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More.

Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More.

ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More.

Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More.

Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More.

Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More.

Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More.

Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More.

Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More.

Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market futures have been softer into the session amid macro headlines, increasing short-term volatility for IVV. Read More.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,124,000. Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vericrest Private Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,509,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,993,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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