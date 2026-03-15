National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,138,630 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 12th total of 755,420 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 556,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 556,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other National Bank news, insider John Steinmetz acquired 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 536,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,630.64. The trade was a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in National Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of National Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBHC

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. 751,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.79.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). National Bank had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 18.66%.The business had revenue of $99.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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