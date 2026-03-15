Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 53.7% in February

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,366 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the February 12th total of 9,998 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,020 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,020 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 152,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,069. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21.

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Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1223 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 100,581 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 329,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 109,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE: BGH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver high current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate debt instruments, combining both developed-market and emerging-market exposure. By focusing on short-duration securities, BGH aims to mitigate interest-rate risk while capturing the income potential of non-investment-grade credits.

BGH’s investment strategy centers on rigorous credit research and active portfolio management.

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