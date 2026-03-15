Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 53.7% in February

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,366 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the February 12th total of 9,998 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,020 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,020 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 152,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,069. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1223 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
The Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE: BGH) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver high current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate debt instruments, combining both developed-market and emerging-market exposure. By focusing on short-duration securities, BGH aims to mitigate interest-rate risk while capturing the income potential of non-investment-grade credits.
BGH’s investment strategy centers on rigorous credit research and active portfolio management.
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