Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,748 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 12th total of 1,275 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nomura Energy Transition ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWER traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.02. 761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

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About Nomura Energy Transition ETF

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The Macquarie Energy Transition ETF (PWER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies across various sectors that facilitate transition to low carbon energy sources and lower emission power production. PWER was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

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