Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,748 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 12th total of 1,275 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Nomura Energy Transition ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PWER traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.02. 761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $41.72.
About Nomura Energy Transition ETF
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