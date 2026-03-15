Short Interest in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM) Grows By 27.1%

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,862 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 12th total of 3,038 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:OAEM traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $39.87. 6,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,051. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

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OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a yield of 77.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF ( NYSEARCA:OAEM Free Report ) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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The OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (OAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large-, mid-, and small-cap emerging market companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process. OAEM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

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