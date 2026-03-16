Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) vs. LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Head-To-Head Comparison

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 23.13% 14.72% 9.30% Curaleaf -18.08% -23.17% -6.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LeMaitre Vascular and Curaleaf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 3 4 0 2.57 Curaleaf 0 1 1 2 3.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus target price of $105.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Curaleaf.

84.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Curaleaf”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $249.60 million 9.86 $57.73 million $2.51 43.05 Curaleaf $1.27 billion 1.26 -$231.07 million ($0.30) -7.87

LeMaitre Vascular has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaleaf has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Curaleaf on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular

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LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. The company also provides artegraft biologic graft, a bovine carotid artery used for dialysis access; XenoSure biologic patches, used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; VascuCel and CardioCel biologic patches, used in vessel repair, heart repair and reconstruction, and neonatal repairs; cardiovascular patches; carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; biosynthetic vascular graft indicated for lower extremity bypass and dialysis access; and vascular grafts used to bypass or replace diseased arteries. In addition, it offers radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables surgeons and interventionalists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient’s body and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. Further, the company provides valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Curaleaf

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Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

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