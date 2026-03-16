Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Down 31.2% in February

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,574,645 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 12th total of 3,743,791 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 853,527 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 853,527 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genius Group Stock Performance

GNS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Genius Group has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.92.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Group in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Ltd, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol GNS, is a global education technology company focused on entrepreneurial learning and development. Headquartered in Singapore, the company designs and delivers digital platforms, content and community experiences aimed at helping individuals and small businesses grow their skills, networks and ventures. Through its flagship learning ecosystem, Genius Group provides on-demand courses, coaching programs and live events that span topics from startup fundamentals and digital marketing to leadership and personal well-being.

At the core of the business is GeniusU, an online learning and networking platform that connects entrepreneurs with tailored educational pathways, mentor support and peer groups.

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