WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MTGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,292 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 12th total of 9,732 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,750 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,750 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA MTGP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.31. 9,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,255. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTGP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $164,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund (MTGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of U.S. securitized intermediate-term debt primarily agency mortgage-backed securities, which are rated investment grade and high yield. MTGP was launched on Nov 14, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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