KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 87,957 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 12th total of 146,629 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 296,552 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Justin Takao sold 6,410 shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538.20. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.9%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of KIO stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 959,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: KIO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments. Managed by KKR Income Opportunities Advisors, LLC, the fund leverages the global credit platform of KKR & Co Inc, deploying capital across a broad spectrum of debt securities—including broadly syndicated loans, high-yield bonds, convertible bonds, private credit, and other credit-related instruments.

Since its initial public offering in June 2018, the fund has pursued a flexible, research-driven strategy designed to capture opportunities across credit markets.

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