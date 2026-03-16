Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 41,309 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the February 12th total of 64,479 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 102,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Woori Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WF traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. 98,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Woori Bank has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

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Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). Woori Bank had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $367.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Woori Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Woori Bank by 551.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Woori Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Woori Bank by 3,282.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WF. Zacks Research raised shares of Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Woori Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woori Bank has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WF

About Woori Bank

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Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

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