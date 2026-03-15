Bodycote’s (BOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 price target on the stock.

BOY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 860 to GBX 835 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 845 price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 to GBX 925 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 825.

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Bodycote Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 668.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 752.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 686.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 449.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 44.40 EPS for the quarter. Bodycote had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts expect that Bodycote will post 54.0540541 EPS for the current year.

About Bodycote

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The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

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