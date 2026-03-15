Analyzing Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xencor and Recursion Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $125.58 million 7.01 -$91.92 million ($1.24) -9.68 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $74.68 million 24.15 -$644.76 million ($1.48) -2.31

Analyst Ratings

Xencor has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recursion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Xencor and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 1 1 8 0 2.70 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 1 2 2 0 2.20

Xencor presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 174.85%. Given Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Recursion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xencor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Xencor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xencor and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor -73.20% -14.58% -10.42% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -863.37% -63.98% -47.05%

Risk and Volatility

Xencor has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xencor beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xencor

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Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It develops Plamotamab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; Vudalimab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other solid tumor types. The company is also developing XmAb306, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors; XmAb104, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with selected solid tumors; XmAb564 that is in Phase Ia clinical trial to treat autoimmune diseases; AMG 509, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat prostate cancer; XmAb819 for patients with renal cell carcinoma; XmAb541 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and XmAb662 which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. In addition, the company develops VIR-3434, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with hepatitis B virus infection; and VIR-2482 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to trat hepatitis B virus. The company develops AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE that mediates allergic responses and allergic disease; Obexelimab to treat autoimmune disease; and Xpro1595 to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease, and depression. It has a license agreement with Caris Life Sciences. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

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