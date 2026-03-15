UBS Group Cuts Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $39.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

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Radian Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 46.99%.The company had revenue of $300.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

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Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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