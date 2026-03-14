iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 73,795 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the February 12th total of 139,843 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA THD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $264.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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