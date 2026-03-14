Short Interest in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Declines By 27.9%

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,458 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 12th total of 11,733 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,328 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the first quarter worth $828,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 782,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 20,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,790. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

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