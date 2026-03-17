Ontology (ONT) Trading 11% Higher This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $41.23 million and $7.16 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.81 or 0.03141029 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,064,523 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Reddit, Github, Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

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