Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 110,588 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 12th total of 151,848 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 727.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Inv Vk Tr Inv in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

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Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Dividend Announcement

Inv Vk Tr Inv Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

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Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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