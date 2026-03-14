JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,805,477 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 12th total of 5,325,911 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,449,748 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,449,748 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,791,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 469,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 362,846 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Cedarwood Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.52 during trading on Friday. 5,669,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,942. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1648 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 478.26%.

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The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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