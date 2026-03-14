Short Interest in Global Engine Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:GLE) Drops By 40.6%

Global Engine Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 70,915 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 12th total of 119,477 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,634 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 85,634 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global Engine Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.39. 24,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,889. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. Global Engine Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Engine Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global Engine Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Engine Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Engine Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:GLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Global Engine Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global Engine Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Engine Group, Inc operates as a specialty distributor in the automotive aftermarket, offering a comprehensive range of new and remanufactured engine blocks, cylinder heads, transmission cases and related components. Through its two principal subsidiaries, MAM Distributors and Brenner Distributing, the company supplies replacement powertrain parts to independent repair shops, national service chains and regional distributors across North America. By centralizing procurement, remanufacturing and distribution processes, Global Engine Group aims to provide consistent quality and rapid fulfillment to its customers.

The company was formed through the combination of Brenner Distributing, known for its remanufacturing capabilities, and MAM Distributors, a large-scale parts distributor.

Further Reading

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