FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,908 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 12th total of 10,747 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FGI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FGI Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised FGI Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut FGI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FGI

FGI Industries Stock Down 1.8%

FGI Industries Company Profile

Shares of FGI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 9,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,054. FGI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.