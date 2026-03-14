First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 64,746 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the February 12th total of 41,529 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,153 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,153 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,158. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 183.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 168,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109,171 shares in the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $11,427,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares during the period. Finally, Crusonia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $8,307,000.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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