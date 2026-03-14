Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 108,426 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the February 12th total of 160,215 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,218 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 175,218 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.67. 86,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,517. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

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Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 394,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,412.45. The trade was a 9.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,213 shares of company stock worth $217,624.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 318.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $76,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: GLO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a focus on income generation and capital appreciation. Trading on the NYSE American exchange, the fund invests primarily in the equity securities of global companies operating across energy, utilities, transportation, chemicals and other infrastructure-related industries. By concentrating on sectors critical to the world’s economic growth, the fund aims to provide investors with diversified exposure to both developed and emerging markets.

The fund’s investment strategy is driven by bottom-up research and fundamental analysis.

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