Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 75,311 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 12th total of 111,873 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catheter Precision

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Catheter Precision stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Catheter Precision as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

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Catheter Precision Stock Performance

Shares of Catheter Precision stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,863. Catheter Precision has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Catheter Precision Company Profile

Catheter Precision, Inc (NYSE American: VTAK) is a medical device company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of catheter-based products for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures. The company’s core business centers on balloon catheter platforms, offering both standard and specialty catheter configurations that address applications ranging from percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) to percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA). Catheter Precision’s product portfolio is engineered to meet diverse clinical needs, including high-pressure dilation, scored and cutting balloon therapies, and drug-coated balloon delivery.

All of Catheter Precision’s products are developed in its ISO 13485-certified, FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Minnesota.

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